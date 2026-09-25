Red Sox- Cubs series finale moved to Florida as nor’easter bears down on Mass.

This weekend series between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will be moved to Florida as a nor’easter bears down on the Bay State.

Originally set for 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at Fenway Park, the series caper will now be played at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 26 at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

A powerful fall nor’easter is arriving in Massachusetts Friday, bringing days of heavy rain, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, coastal flooding, beach erosion, and rough surf.

Boston 25 meteorologists have issued a weather alert as the long-duration storm takes aim at southern New England, with the most significant impacts expected along the coast. Coastal flood and high wind warnings are also in effect.

The Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in a doubleheader opener on Friday that clinched the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said the team has also discussed relocating games to a neutral site as the organization weighs options to complete the season schedule.

The Red Sox’s first game of the 2026 MLB postseason is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2026, when they open a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series on the road against the New York Yankees.

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