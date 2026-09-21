Red Sox to celebrate fans during final six home games

BOSTON — The Red Sox will celebrate fans during their final six home games of the season with special giveaways, ticket promotions, and experiences.

Throughout the final homestand of the regular season from Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 27, “Golden Tickets” will be placed at random under seats at Fenway Park.

Fans will have the ability to receive exclusive items including:

Encore-branded coolers and Dopp Kits Red Sox memorabilia A peek inside Green Monster Fenway Park tour vouchers A 1-hour visit with the World Series Trophies Tasty Burger gift cards Minky Couture blankets Tickets to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl A visit with Wally & Tessie JetBlue flight vouchers Red Sox Team Store gift cards 99 Restaurant gift cards New Balance merch Gifford’s Ice Cream coupons

Seating locations will also be selected at random to receive a Red Sox seat upgrade, Aramark food and beverage vouchers, and more.

Red Sox will also celebrate Japanese heritage on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Hispanic heritage on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Tickets for the final six games are available at www.redsox.com.

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