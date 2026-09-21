62-year-old man charged with vandalizing Brockton courthouse

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 62-year-old man was charged with vandalizing the exterior of Brockton District Court early Monday morning.

Authorities responded to Main Street around 2:15 a.m. after the suspect, identified as Andrew Steele of Port Townsend, Washington, called Brockton police and said he had spray-painted the courthouse. Officers found him waiting outside when they arrived.

The words “LIVES HARMED HERE” were allegedly spray-painted in red across several exterior columns and walls. Red paint was also splashed outside the courthouse doors.

According to police, the suspect told officers he was protesting a court matter dating back more than 20 years.

He was arrested without incident and charged with vandalizing property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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