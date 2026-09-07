Red Sox begin 3-game series with the Angels

BOSTON — Los Angeles Angels (54-89, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-65, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (4-6, 6.03 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval (1-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -178, Angels +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

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BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 35-34 record at home and a 79-65 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 54-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 54-89 record overall and a 24-45 record on the road. The Angels have gone 16-26 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilyer Abreu has 34 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs while hitting .256 for the Red Sox. Mickey Gasper is 7 for 28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 10 for 39 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .236 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Angels: 2-8, .197 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ceddanne Rafaela: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tayron Guerrero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rivera: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Curtis Mead: 10-Day IL (hand), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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