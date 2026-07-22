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Red Sox beat Orioles 6-3 for 15th straight win, tying franchise’s longest winning streak

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox - Game One BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 22: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox slides to score off a two RBI single hit by Caleb Durbin #5 (not pictured) in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during game one of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

The Red Sox topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 in the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader to extend their winning streak to 15 games, tying the franchise record first set in 1946.

The Red Sox jumped on Baltimore immediately, scoring four runs in the first inning behind a two-run single from Ceddanne Durbin and a two-run triple by Jarren Duran.

Jake Bennett gave Boston a solid start, while the offense kept adding on to build a 6-3 lead heading into the ninth inning.

The Red Sox will have a chance to set a new franchise record by beating the Orioles in the second game of the doubleheader.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

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