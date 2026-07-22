Red Sox beat Orioles 6-3 for 15th straight win, tying franchise’s longest winning streak

The Red Sox topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 in the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader to extend their winning streak to 15 games, tying the franchise record first set in 1946.

The Red Sox jumped on Baltimore immediately, scoring four runs in the first inning behind a two-run single from Ceddanne Durbin and a two-run triple by Jarren Duran.

Jake Bennett gave Boston a solid start, while the offense kept adding on to build a 6-3 lead heading into the ninth inning.

The Red Sox will have a chance to set a new franchise record by beating the Orioles in the second game of the doubleheader.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

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