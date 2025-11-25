Red Sox acquire 3-time All-Star pitcher in trade to bolster starting rotation

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have reportedly bolstered their starting rotation, adding three-time MLB All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston has agreed to trade pitchers Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts to the Cardinals for Gray, a veteran hurler who has twice been named a Cy Young finalist over 13 seasons in the big leagues, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Boston Red Sox receive: Sonny Gray and cash



St. Louis Cardinals receive: LHP Brandon Clarke and RHP Richard Fitts — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2025

Gray, 36, agreed to waive his no-trade clause to come to Boston, according to Passan.

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. Red Sox get the veteran who said he would waive his no-trade clause to leave. First on the news was @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2025

Gray has one year left on a $75 million deal that includes a team option for 2027, ESPN noted.

In 32 starts in 2025, the durable right-hander won 14 games, struck out 201 batters, and posted a 4.28 ERA over 180.2 innings of work.

Gray has also pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, and Oakland Athletics.

The Smyrna, Tennessee, native most recently made an All-Star appearance in 2023.

Clarke, who was Boston’s fifth-ranked minor league prospect, pitched for the Salem Red Sox in 2025, the organization’s Single-A affiliate.

Fitts spents parts of the last two seasons pitching in Boston.

