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Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet heads to 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 25: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet will head to the injured list with left shoulder inflammation in his throwing arm.

Crochet will miss at least the next 15 days with the Red Sox as the club hopes to turn their season around in the wake of a clubhouse overhaul that saw the team dismiss longtime manager Alex Cora and several bench coaches.

The Red Sox called up utilityman Nate Eaton to fill Crochet’s spot on the roster.

Crochet has had a rough start to the 2026 campaign, sporting a 6.30 ERA after six starts.

The Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at the Rogers Centre set for 3:07 p.m.

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