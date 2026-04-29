Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet heads to 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet will head to the injured list with left shoulder inflammation in his throwing arm.

Crochet will miss at least the next 15 days with the Red Sox as the club hopes to turn their season around in the wake of a clubhouse overhaul that saw the team dismiss longtime manager Alex Cora and several bench coaches.

The #RedSox today placed LHP Garrett Crochet on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to April 26) with left shoulder inflammation. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF/OF Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2026

The Red Sox called up utilityman Nate Eaton to fill Crochet’s spot on the roster.

Crochet has had a rough start to the 2026 campaign, sporting a 6.30 ERA after six starts.

The Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at the Rogers Centre set for 3:07 p.m.

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