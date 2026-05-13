Record‑breaking giant soccer ball to be unveiled in Boston ahead of FIFA World Cup

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Port Authority is preparing to bring a record-breaking display to the Boston waterfront as excitement builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Massport announced plans to showcase what it hopes will become the world’s largest soccer ball at Piers Park II in East Boston this June. The installation is designed to celebrate the upcoming World Cup matches in the region while creating a major attraction visible from across Boston Harbor.

The massive soccer ball will stand 45 feet tall, aiming to surpass the current Guinness World Record of 38 feet, 11.8 inches, which was set in Doha, Qatar, in 2013. If verified, the display would officially become the largest soccer ball ever created.

The installation will remain on display for a full week, giving residents and visitors a chance to experience the attraction while enjoying East Boston’s waterfront views.

“We’re proud to welcome the world to Boston as Massachusetts prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches,” Massport CEO Rich Davey said in a statement. “Bringing this iconic display to East Boston allows people to come together and share in the excitement.”

In addition to the display, Massport is planning a community celebration on Saturday, June 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at Piers Park II. The event will include family-friendly activities, games, and entertainment. Officials noted that World Cup matches will not be televised at the event.

The effort is part of a broader push to build momentum and engage local communities as Boston prepares to host seven World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this summer.

Massport is partnering with HNTB and other sponsors to bring the installation to life.

“HNTB is thrilled to partner on this one-of-a-kind attempt,” said Paul Godfrey, vice president and Massachusetts office leader for HNTB. “This is about celebrating the global spirit of the game while creating an unforgettable moment for the community.”

The display is expected to draw crowds as Boston ramps up preparations for one of the biggest global sporting events.

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