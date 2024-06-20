‘Reality fair’ at Brighton High School teaches students life skills, financial literacy

BOSTON — Managing money can often be complicated and confusing for young people.

To help improve financial literacy among local high school students, one youth education nonprofit went to Brighton High School on Tuesday to teach the realities of “adulting,”

Organized by the Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office and Division of Banks, with help from Early Investors, students participated in a “Reality Fair,” which provided hands-on experience in real-world financial education.

City Kids, whose mission is to spark intellectual curiosity in the children of the metro Boston area, built interactive booths staffed by industry experts for students to represent the expenses they’ll face in life after high school.

Brighton financial literacy fair

The booths included rent, insurance, groceries, and investments.

“We are committed to helping students develop practical skills and knowledge that will prepare them for the financial realities of adulthood,” said Stephen Whalen, co-founder of City Kids and managing partner at City Realty Group.

©2024 Cox Media Group