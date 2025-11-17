‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ trailer released at Bravo Con

RHODE ISLAND — Bravo has finally released the highly anticipated trailer for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

The reveal took place during Bravo-Con in Las Vegas, giving fans their first look at the lives of seven women—including a former Miss Rhode Island, a cannabis industry leader, and several well-known local personalities.

The trailer confirms that Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiber will star as the newest Housewives.

“In Rhode Island, everyone knows everyone,” the trailer begins.

Carmody runs Pizza Mama in Cranston with her fiancé. DiMare (formerly Wood) is a former reporter. Iaconetti—best known for her time on The Bachelor franchise—is not originally from Rhode Island, but now operates a coffee shop in South Kingstown with her husband. McGraw owns The Slater Center cannabis dispensary, Nehme Pontarelli is a financial planner, Swanson is a former Miss Rhode Island, and Tiber works as a spa manager.

The new series promises the drama, glamour, and over-the-top moments fans expect from the Real Housewives universe—this time set against the distinctive culture and close-knit communities of Rhode Island.

While Bravo has not announced an official release date, the series is expected to premiere in 2026.

