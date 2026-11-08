‘Ready for Christmas!’: Snowport Holiday Market opens in Seaport

BOSTON — It may only be November, but the Snowport Holiday Market is officially open in Boston’s Seaport district!

The market opened Friday at Seaport Common, marking a rainy start to the holiday season.

Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies out of Dorchester is one of over 125 businesses at Snowport. The family-run vegan bakery sells delicious treats and hot chocolate.

“The location is excellent to meet a wide, diverse group of people,” Wendell Bonhomme with Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies said. “It’s lucrative because you have so many people that visit.”

“Got to get the hot chocolate, stay warm, especially on a day like this and it just fits the season too,” one customer said.

The Hutt family from Worcester told Boston 25 News that they enjoy shopping at the holiday market every year for multiple reasons.

“To enjoy samples and try local businesses,” the family said. “I always say the holiday season starts right after Halloween.”

Whether you go for the food, or to find gifts for that special someone, visitors and locals said it’s a great way to get in the holiday spirit.

“We’re ready for Christmas, and this helped a lot,” Jenny Lee from Buffalo, New York said.

Snowport is open seven days a week until December 27, except on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

November 6 to December 6:

Monday – Thursday: 3:00 PM – 8:00 p.m.

3:00 PM – 8:00 p.m. Friday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 p.m.

11:00 AM – 9:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 p.m.

10:00 AM – 9:00 p.m. Sunday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 p.m.

December 7 to December 27:

Monday – Thursday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 p.m.

11:00 AM – 8:00 p.m. Friday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 p.m.

11:00 AM – 9:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 p.m.

10:00 AM – 9:00 p.m. Sunday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 p.m.

Snowport will close early on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.

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