Rare valuables up for grabs as real-life treasure hunt kicks off in Boston. Here’s how to join

BOSTON — A real-life, five-day treasure hunt is underway in Boston, with historic items worth thousands of dollars up for grabs for hunters who can crack the daily clues.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a free treasure hunt across the city by hiding certificates redeemable for rare coins and currency valued between $300 and $3,500.

From October 7–11, one certificate will be hidden daily at a different iconic Boston location. Clues will be posted each morning.

On Instagram, @StacksBowers and @StacksBowersRetail will post riddles daily at 10 a.m. Hunters must solve the clue, head to the landmark, locate the hidden certificate, and snap a selfie.

Each certificate can be redeemed at the Stack’s Bowers Boston gallery at 84 State Street for a numismatic prize. All winners will also receive a copy of the 2026 “Guide Book of United States Coins.”

Tuesday, which marked Day 1 of the hunt in Boston, featured the riddle, “Where fashion stands in retail grace, once stood a store of bygone pace. Amid the modern, seek the old—A coin of pine, a cent of gold.”

The clue was solved by a treasure hunter named Tim, who found a hidden silver certificate and traded it for a 1907 $2.50 gold coin.

The Boston hunt is part of a national campaign, with similar events planned in New York City (Oct. 14–18), Philadelphia (Oct. 21–25), and Miami (Oct. 28–Nov. 1).

