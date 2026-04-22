Want to attend a 2026 World Cup game in Foxborough? FIFA is dropping more tickets Wednesday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — FIFA will release a new batch of tickets for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday morning as part of its “last‑minute" sales phase, offering fans another chance to secure seats for matches across the tournament.

Tickets for all 104 matches will go on sale beginning at 11 a.m. through FIFA.com/tickets on a first‑come, first‑served basis. FIFA said tickets will be available in Categories 1 through 3, as well as select front‑row seating options, depending on the match.

The ticket drop coincides with the 50‑day countdown to the start of the tournament. FIFA said additional tickets will continue to be released periodically through the end of the World Cup, including up to the final match on July 19.

Due to expected high demand, FIFA warned fans to anticipate digital queues. Once admitted, buyers will be able to view available matches and seating categories, select seats from a map or use the “Book the best seat” option, and receive confirmation once payment is completed.

More than five million tickets have already been sold for the expanded tournament, which will feature 48 teams competing over 39 days in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. FIFA said attendance is projected to exceed the 3.5 million‑fan record set during the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Boston is scheduled to host seven matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, including five group stage games, a Round of 32 match, and a quarterfinal.

Match 5 – Saturday, 13 June 2026 at 21:00 ET, HAI v. SCO (Group C)

Match 18 – Tuesday, 16 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, IRQ v. NOR (Group I)

Match 30 – Friday, 19 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, SCO v. MAR (Group C)

Match 25 – Tuesday, 23 June 2026 at 16:00 ET, ENG v. GHA (Group L)

Match 61 – Friday, 26 June 2026 at 15:00 ET, NOR v. FRA (Group I)

Match 74 – Monday, 29 June 2026 at 16:30 ET, Round of 32

Match 97 – Thursday, 9 July 2026 at 16:00 ET, Quarter-Final

FIFA emphasized that FIFA.com/tickets is the official source for World Cup tickets and cautioned fans against unauthorized resale. The organization’s Resale/Exchange Marketplace is also available through the site, allowing eligible ticket holders to resell tickets in a secure, authorized environment, where permitted by law.

Fans seeking premium options can purchase hospitality packages, which include match tickets, through FIFA.com/hospitality. Packages are offered by On Location, the tournament’s official hospitality provider.

FIFA reminded ticket holders that a match ticket does not guarantee entry into a host country. Fans are encouraged to review visa and entry requirements for all host nations and apply as early as possible. Ticket holders traveling to the United States may be eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System, known as FIFA PASS.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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