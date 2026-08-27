A rare lunar eclipse is coming overnight. Will the weather cooperate for Mass. skywatchers?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Skywatchers across Massachusetts could get a chance to catch a rare celestial event overnight, but the weather may get in the way.

A near-total lunar eclipse is expected to peak at 12:12 a.m. Friday, with about 96% of the moon covered by Earth’s shadow.

The forecast, however, calls for passing clouds and scattered showers overnight, with the greatest chance for rain arriving around the same time as the eclipse’s peak.

While breaks in the cloud cover are possible, conditions are not expected to be ideal for viewing.

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“If you’re up at midnight, you can pop your head out and see if there’s a gap in the clouds,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said. “You may be able to catch a glimpse of it.”

Because showers and clouds are expected to increase overnight, those hoping for a clear view of the eclipse may need a little luck.

Forecasters say the best approach is simply to check the sky if you’re already awake rather than setting an alarm specifically for the event.

Even if clouds prevent a full view, the eclipse remains a noteworthy sight, with nearly the entire moon expected to slip into Earth’s shadow during the overnight hours.

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