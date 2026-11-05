Randolph Police Chief to retire after more than 30 years of service

RANDOLPH, Mass. — The Randolph Police Chief plans to retire in January 2027, concluding more than 30 years of service to the community where he grew up.

Anthony T. Marag told Town Manager Brian P. Howard and members of the Randolph Police Department about his decision in August.

He will remain chief through January and work with town and department leaders during the transition.

Marag has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Randolph Police Department. He joined the department as a patrol officer in 1996 and became Randolph’s 11th police chief in April 2021.

“Serving the residents of Randolph has been the honor of a lifetime,” Marag said. “I grew up here, attended school here and had the privilege of dedicating my career to the community that helped shape who I am.”

Throughout his career, Marag served in several roles, including D.A.R.E. officer, detective, and member of the Youth Violence Unit.

From 2004 to 2008, he served as Randolph’s first school resource officer and developed youth outreach initiatives, including a three-on-three basketball program.

He was promoted to detective sergeant in 2008 and detective lieutenant in 2014.

Before becoming chief, Marag served as commander of investigative services, overseeing the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Internal Affairs.

Marag also co-founded the South Shore Street Crimes Task Force in 2008 and served as the department’s liaison to the South Shore Drug Task Force. He is a two-time recipient of the Robert P. Dana Distinguished Service Award.

During his tenure as Chief, Marag focused on community partnerships, officer training and wellness, technology, and youth outreach.

“I’ve always believed that community policing should not be the responsibility of just one unit or a handful of officers. It should be the responsibility of every officer in the department,” Marag said.

Howard praised Marag’s decades of service and his connection to the community.

“Chief Marag has devoted his entire career to the Town of Randolph, and his connection to this community has guided the way he has led the Department,” Howard said. “We are grateful for his service and leadership, and we wish him and his family the very best in retirement.”

Marag said he is leaving the department confident in its future.

“Moving forward together has always been my motto,” Marag said. “I leave with tremendous pride in this Department and with complete confidence that its members will continue taking care of one another and providing the high level of service our community expects.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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