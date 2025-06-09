Rally to be held in Boston in response to ICE raids, National Guard deployment in Los Angeles

BOSTON — Demonstrators are expected to gather in Boston on Monday for a rally in response to ICE raids and President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Cross-partisan group Mass 50501 says it “vigorously condemns the violent actions of ICE and the Trump administration against peaceful protestors in Los Angeles,” and is mobilizing in solidarity with local union leaders in Massachusetts by holding a rally at Boston City Hall Plaza from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parts of Los Angeles look like a warzone on Monday morning after protests escalated over the weekend. The demonstrations come in response to Trump’s immigration crackdown in the city.

0 of 56 Immigration Raids Los Angeles Protesters confront police on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles Multiple Waymo taxis burn near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles A protester throws a smoke canister on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles A protester confronts a line of U.S. National Guard in the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles A protester is detained by police in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Protesters march from City Hall to the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles A protestor is detained in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles A protester displays a poster as tear gas is used in the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles A protester confronts a line of U.S. National Guard in the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles A protester displays a poster as tear gas is used in the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles Protesters confront a line of U.S. National Guard in the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles Congress Maxine Waters speaks to U.S. National Guard in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following a immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles U.S. National Guard are deployed outside the federal prison in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following a immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles U.S. National Guard are deployed outside the federal prison in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following a immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles U.S. National Guard are deployed outside the federal prison in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following a immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles Jovani Van clean up the streets Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Paramount, Calif., following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles A local parishioners clean up the streets Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Paramount, Calif., following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles A flash bang canister lies in the street Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Compton, Calif., following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles A man views a vandalized donut shop Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Compton, Calif., following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles A law enforcement officer works to put out a fire during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles Spectators watch during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles Demonstrators move an object as a makeshift shelter during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles A person carries an injured protester to cover during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles Los Angeles County Sheriffs stand during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP) APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles A man helps an injured woman during a protest in Paramount, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles Law enforcement stand during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles Police detain a man during a protest in the Paramount section of Los Angeles, Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids Los Angeles A car burns during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles A fire burns as a protester stands across the way from Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks outside an industrial park in the Paramount section of Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles A protester looks on as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stood guard outside an industrial park in the Paramount section of Los Angeles, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in the Paramount section of Los Angeles, on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles A protester holds a sign as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in the Paramount section of Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Protesters confront Border Patrol personnel during a demonstration in the Paramount section of Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles A protester is given aid during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Protesters confront Border Patrol personnel during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Protesters confront Border Patrol personnel during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Protesters confront Border Patrol personnel during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Protesters confront Border Patrol personnel during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Smoke fills the street as protesters confront Border Patrol personnel during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Protesters confront law enforcement agents outside an industrial park in Paramount section of Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Protesters kick the side of a Border Patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP) Immigration Raids-Los Angeles Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP)

Authorities and demonstrators have been clashing over recent immigration raids across California. Demonstrations started Friday and quickly turned violent, with cars set on fire and buildings damaged. The protest even spilled over onto the 101 Freeway, where some blocked traffic.

Those demonstrations prompted Trump to deploy 2,000 members of the National Guard, marking the first time since 1965 that a president deployed a state’s National Guard without a request from the state’s governor. Trump cited failures from local officials and the governor to squash the demonstrations.

“You have violent people, and we’re not going to let them get away with it,” Trump said.

Leaders in California claim this is an abuse of power and only incites more aggression.

“What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration. And deploying federalized troops is a dangerous escalation,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

Locally, Mass 50501 says its rally will demand the release of all the protesters in Los Angeles who were arrested over the weekend, including SEIU President David Huerta.

“This is an attack on American liberty. The right to freedom of speech and due process of the law must be protected above all else, and the response by the Trump administration is tantamount to a declaration of war against the American people,” Mass 50501 Council member Kylie Bemi said. “Make no mistake—we will be peaceful, but we will not be quiet. They will hear us from Los Angeles. They will hear us from Washington, D.C."

Mass 50501 is also calling on Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey to safeguard Bay State residents from federal forces, Attorney General Andrea Campbell to prosecute ICE “abductions” as kidnappings, and the Massachusetts labor unions to strike until these demands are met.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group