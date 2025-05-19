Raising Cane’s opening new restaurant in Massachusetts this week

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A popular restaurant chain widely known for its chicken finger meals is opening a new location in Massachusetts this week.

Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s will begin welcoming customers to its new eatery at 253 Cochituate Road in Framingham on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a free-Cane’s-for-a-year giveaway.

This Cane’s restaurant is located off Route 30, right outside of the popular Golden Triangle retail district, and features a drive-thru with two lanes. Inside the dining room, customers will find local decor highlighting Framingham High School, tributes to NASA astronaut and Framingham State University alum Christa McAuliffe, and nods to the four New England professional sports teams.

Customers are urged to get in line between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. because 20 lucky customers will be selected to win free Cane’s for a year.

The award-winning chicken finger brand is known for its hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers, house-made Cane’s Sauce, crinkle-cut fries, buttery toast, and coleslaw made in-house daily.

The new Cane’s is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Cane’s currently operates other Massachusetts locations in Boston, Marlboro, Medford, and Seekonk.

Another new location in Saugus is slated to open in June.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group