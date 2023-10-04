‘A raging inferno’: Crews remain on scene day after massive fire destroys Wayland auto shop

WAYLAND, Mass — Fire crews remained at the scene all night following a massive fire that destroyed International Auto Body on Main St. in Wayland.

“It was a raging inferno, the heat was so intense,” said Jeff Horan, who noticed smoke coming from the back of the building and called 911 around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. “It took two to three minutes before the flames started appearing, and then I heard all kinds of popping, glass breaking, probably cans exploding. It just turned into a raging inferno.”

Wayland Fire Chief Neil MacPherson said all the people working inside the auto body shop at the time got out safely, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire, including one who tripped over a hose.

”Really, really bad flames were coming out through both doors, then it started coming out through the roof,” said Oliver Ahearne, who lives close to the auto body shop. “There were really loud bangs, a lot of explosions. A car was parked out front and eventually caught fire, then from there it was getting out of control completely.”

MacPherson said the flames were so intense, they caused the roof to collapse and some cars to explode.

”There was heavy fire, multiple explosions for the first 15 minutes or so,” said MacPherson. “We had the building collapse at approximately 45 minutes. Everybody was outside the collapse zone, so nobody was injured.”

MacPherson credited firewalls for keeping the flames from spreading to other businesses on the strip, but there are concerns about the structural integrity of the building.

”Obviously, I feel badly for the businesses who have been impacted by this fire, and who will likely be displaced for days, if not longer,” said MacPherson.

The fire began because of an electrical issue, MacPherson said.

On Thursday, crews will determine whether the structure is a total loss.

