Auto body shop in Wayland a total loss after roaring fire detonates cars inside

WAYLAND, Mass — Firefighters rushed to combat a fire that erupted at an auto body shop in Wayland Tuesday afternoon, threatening nearby businesses.

The three-alarm fire began on Main Street, otherwise known as Route 27, Wayland Firefighters Local posted on Facebook. In addition to the auto body shop, a pizza restaurant and a cleaners are also connected.

Crews started receiving several reports of the large fire around 3:52 p.m. and fire trucks arrived at the engulfed building within one minute, according to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson.

As crews began to hose down the enflamed structure, explosions could be heard from the building as cars inside detonated, McPherson said. After 45 minutes of combating the roaring blaze, the building began to collapse.

No one inside the building was injured. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after they tripped over a hose during the attack.

Although they believe firewalls helped contain the fire to the autobody shop, there is concern for the structural integrity of the building and crews will remain at the scene to monitor. A collapse zone has been set up.

A large plume of white smoke could be seen extending high above the tree line as crews from several trucks hosed down the area with water.

Main Street, or Route 27, is heavily trafficked, extending through much of the town and is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

