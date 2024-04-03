Raging blaze destroys home in Orange as firefighters struggle to access water

ORANGE, Mass. — A raging fire tore through a home in Orange early Wednesday morning as crews struggled to get water to the scene.
Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Old South Roud in the area of Route 202 just after 2:30 a.m. found flames engulfing a home, according to Orange Fire Rescue EMS.
Crews were forced to run a tanker shuttle to the scene of the fire due to the lack of hydrants on the road.
“Expect delays in the area and a possible disruption in your water quality,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out and there was no word on injuries.
In an update shared just before 5 a.m., Orange Fire Rescue EMS said it was working to reopen Route 202.
Old South Road will remain closed until further notice.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
UPDATE 4;50am- we are working on reopening route 202 operations will be confined to old South Road which will remain...Posted by Orange, MA Fire Rescue EMS on Wednesday, April 3, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group