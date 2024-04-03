Raging blaze destroys home in Orange as firefighters struggle to access water

ORANGE, Mass. — A raging fire tore through a home in Orange early Wednesday morning as crews struggled to get water to the scene.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Old South Roud in the area of Route 202 just after 2:30 a.m. found flames engulfing a home, according to Orange Fire Rescue EMS.

Crews were forced to run a tanker shuttle to the scene of the fire due to the lack of hydrants on the road.

“Expect delays in the area and a possible disruption in your water quality,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out and there was no word on injuries.

In an update shared just before 5 a.m., Orange Fire Rescue EMS said it was working to reopen Route 202.

Old South Road will remain closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UPDATE 4;50am- we are working on reopening route 202 operations will be confined to old South Road which will remain... Posted by Orange, MA Fire Rescue EMS on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group