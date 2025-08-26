Racing pigeon from RI gets lost, located in Merrimack Valley by police officer

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A wayward pigeon was rescued from the side of the road by a North Andover Police officer on Monday.

Officials say “Petey” the racing pigeon from Warren, Rhode Island got lost while competing in a race.

North Andover is more than 80 miles from Warren.

Officer Mark Wilson happened to be driving by and saw the exhausted bird, thinking it odd the pigeon wasn’t flying away.

The officer pulled to the side of the road, noticing that Petey had two bands on his legs.

Officer Wilson called Animal Control Officer Brad DiCenzo for further guidance.

Petey the missing racing pigeon (North Andover Police Department)

Petey was brought back to the station and officers were able to contact his owner. The two will reunite on Tuesday.

“Until then, he will have his fill of some high quality bird food and fresh spring water,” North Andover Police wrote in a social media post. “Hopefully, he enjoys his deluxe accommodations tonight.”

