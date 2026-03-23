Quincy to weigh $2.6M firefighter gear replacement over PFAS concerns

QUINCY, Mass. — Firefighter gear is back on the agenda tonight for the Quincy City Council, as officials weigh a multimillion-dollar request tied to firefighter safety.

The Quincy Fire Department is asking for $2.6 million to replace its current protective gear after jackets and pants tested positive for PFAS—commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

These substances are resistant to breaking down and have been linked to serious health risks, including certain types of cancer.

The issue sparked concern among city leaders last week, when councilors opted to delay a vote on the funding.

Several members said they wanted more time to research whether the proposed replacement gear could introduce additional health concerns of its own.

Councillor Maggie McKee said in a statement:

“I would not be doing my job if I didn’t raise questions so that I and other councillors understand the issues before us and debate them in order to come to the best possible decision.”

Councillor Ziqiang Susan Yuan said she wanted more time to ensure the new equipment would not pose similar dangers to the old gear.

“We need time to review,” she said. “If we don’t learn, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Firefighters, however, stress the urgency of the situation. They say continuing to use the current equipment puts them at risk every time they respond to a call, increasing potential long-term exposure to harmful chemicals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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