Quincy residents call on mayor to pause replacement of Flock Safety cameras

QUINCY, Mass. — A rally is scheduled in Quincy on Monday night as organizers call on the mayor to stop plans to replace Flock Safety cameras.

Organizers of Quincy Residents for Accountability said Mayor Thomas Koch is switching systems before receiving input from the community.

The city ended its partnership with Flock in October due to privacy concerns.

Organizers said Koch’s decision to replace Flock “bypasses the safeguards the Council seeks to establish and ignores the privacy concerns Quincy residents have repeatedly and resoundingly expressed for months.”

The group is asking for the deployment of the new software, Axis Communications Cameras, to be suspended pending public comment.

The police department said only certain people will have access to the new system.

Officers said it will only be used to search for active criminal cases.

According to the department, all data will be wiped every two weeks.

The group will hold a rally starting at 5 p.m. outside City Hall. A hearing will be held at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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