Quincy City Council votes to recommend removal of Flock cameras

QUINCY, Mass. — Flock cameras have become a hot topic in Quincy, and at the latest City Council meeting, it was clear just how strongly some residents feel about them.

Residents spoke for more than an hour, with many calling on the city to get rid of the cameras over concerns about privacy and surveillance.

Several people who spoke said they’ve already attended multiple meetings about Flock, some lasting hours, and they still feel there are unanswered questions about the technology and how it’s being used.

One resident did speak in favor of the cameras, saying she trusts law enforcement’s use of the technology after hearing from the police chief.

But many others made it clear they want the cameras gone.

One resident told the council, “If you think we aren’t experiencing surveillance, you’re living under a rock.”

Another said, “Flock has proven to be a trash company, and I think in Quincy we have to put the trash in the garbage, so bag those cameras, please.”

“This isn’t about taking a tool out of the toolbox for the Quincy police. It’s how these 50 cameras went up in the first place,” another resident added.

Several residents also told councilors they’ll remember how they vote on the issue when it comes time for the next election.

City Council members voted on a resolution to make a recommendation to the mayor’s administration to have Flock cameras removed or covered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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