Push for girls flag football as varsity sport in Mass. moves forward

BOSTON — The push to make all-girls flag football a varsity sport in Massachusetts is moving forward.

The campaign, called All Girls Flag, received enough signatures to submit an application to the MIAA.

Co-founder Kayla Balamotis said it’s something the girls have been wanting to do for a while.

“They’ve always kind of wanted to play. They see the boys do it, they see it on TV, and now there’s this cool version for them. It’s really just more skill, a much faster game, not getting hurt as much getting tackled on the field, and they just love it,” said Balamotis.

The sport is set to debut at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The MIAA has not said when it will rule on making girls flag football a varsity sport.

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