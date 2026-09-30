Campaign to make girls flag football a varsity sport in Mass. nears goal

BOSTON — A group of young women has created a campaign to make all-girls flag football a varsity sport in Massachusetts.

The campaign, called All Girls Flag, needs seven more signatures to resubmit an application to the state.

Co-founder Kayla Balamotis said it’s something the girls have been wanting to do for a while.

“They’ve always kind of wanted to play. They see the boys do it, they see it on TV, and now there’s this cool version for them. It’s really just more skill, a much faster game, not getting hurt as much getting tackled on the field, and they just love it,” said Balamotis.

The sport is set to make its debut in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

All Girls Flag has until Thursday to submit the application.

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