Public warned of increased police presence in Mass. town linked to active criminal investigation

BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities in a Massachusetts town warned the public Thursday of an increased police presence linked to an active criminal investigation.

Residents and visitors in the area of 363 The Great Road in Bedford may notice an increased police presence today as authorities continue to conduct an investigation involving a local business, the Bedford Police Department warned.

According to officials, the situation is contained, and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the immediate area to allow investigators to work safely and efficiently.

Community members can expect additional updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group