Police respond to reported shooting at UMass Boston

Local and state police are responding to an ‘unconfirmed’ report of a shooting on the UMass Boston campus on Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police have responded to the campus for the reported shooting, the department said on social media.

The university alerted students to the threat at Residence Hall East and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., students and staff received a text reading: “Students in the dorms stay in your rooms, do not answer the doors for anyone unless it is the police.”

Around 4:15 p.m., school officials also alerted students and staff to avoid the center of campus.

UMass Boston Alert: Police incident in/near Campus Center. Avoid area. More information to come. — UMass Boston (@UMassBoston) September 11, 2025

“Law enforcement will coordinate with our campus partners to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff,” Massachusetts State Police said.

Several members of Boston EMS also responded to the incident.

We have multiple units staging related to a potential incident at UMass Boston and will share an update when more information is available. — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) September 11, 2025

Boston 25 News has a news crew headed to the scene.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

