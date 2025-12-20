Providence Police Chief, Mayor honored at college basketball game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence College Friars Men’s Basketball team hosted Seton Hall at Amica Mutual Pavilion Friday night. Before the game, the Friars wore shirts that read ‘Brown Basketball’ as a way to honor the other big school in the city.

During a timeout in the first quarter, Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley were given a standing ovation from the crowd. The cheers come a day after the alleged gunmen who shot and killed two Brown University students and a M.I.T. Professor earlier this week was found dead in Salem, New Hampshire.

Friar fans say it’s been a tough week for the whole state.

“We’re very sorry for what happened at Brown. Providence is a really close-knit community,” Providence College Student Gabby Harding said.

“Nothing else has been on anybody’s minds since it started and the whole state it’s all people talk about,” Providence fan Fred Mason said. “It’ll be a little subdued even at that point, but I think everyone just wants to think about something else and this is a great way to do it. It’ll be a big help for people.”

A mile away back on the Brown University campus, the memorial for the two students killed grows. Nishant Jayachandran is a Brown med student. He stayed to take an optional exam on Friday.

“I stayed so I could be with my fellow students,” he said. “The best thing about Brown is that we are not an isolated school. We’re beautiful because we are part of the city of Providence.”

Jayachandran said Brown has bene his home for the past several years. He says the best thing they can all do is support one another.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group