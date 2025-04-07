Protestors interrupt Congressman Moulton talk at Tufts demanding release of detained student

MEDFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton was interrupted by protesters during a speaking event at Tufts University on Monday as the hearing for a detained Tufts student got underway.

The event centered around a variety of topics including mental health, veteran affairs, national security and was moderated by Professor of Political Science at Tufts Debbie Schildkraut.

Midway through the discussion, protesters claiming to be from Extinction Rebellion Boston Activists demanded Democrats do more to fight back against the Trump administration and to protect free speech, specifically as it pertains to the detainment of 30-year-old Rumeysa Ozturk.

Ozturk was taken by immigration officials on March 25 and whisked away to Louisiana.

Federal authorities say she engaged in activities supporting the terrorist group, Hamas, while supporters claim that ICE is violating Ozturk’s First Amendment and civil rights.

“We are tired of speeches, statements, and false promises,” said Martin Gioannetti of the Extinction Rebellion, who took to the stage. “Today we are sending a clear message to the Massachusetts congressional delegation and federal Democrats across the county: fight back or [expletive].”

The group also claimed Moulton’s criticisms of the Trump administration fail to match his actions. The protesters were eventually escorted off stage and the event continued without incident.

Moulton responded after the event, saying in part that every American should see the video of Ozturk being detained by ICE, likening it to actions of an authoritarian regime.

“It’s deeply un-American and frighteningly similar to what happened under the Nazis to just disappear people,” he said. Moulton claims he’s written several letters to the Trump administration but has not heard back.

“There’s a reality that Democrats in Congress can’t do very much,” Moulton said. “Look they were saying we should do more but they didn’t offer any solutions. And I know it’s frustrating, and I get the fact that protesters are frustrated, but actually what they should be doing is protesting this administration. They should be protesting the Republicans that support this administration, not attacking the Democrats that are actually standing up to it.”

In a statement, Tufts University said:

“Today, a brief disruption occurred during an event hosted by the university featuring U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton. It is unclear if the participants in the disruption are Tufts students. We appreciate Rep. Moulton’s grace in dealing with the circumstances. As is our practice, we are reviewing the incident and will hold accountable any student found to have engaged in conduct that violates university policy or the student code of conduct.”

