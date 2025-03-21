Prosecutors say data from Turtleboy’s phones will show Karen Read’s ‘consciousness of guilt’

DEDHAM, Mass. — Data on two cellphones belonging to Aidan Kearney, the Worcester-based blogger known at Turtleboy, will be allowed into evidence in the Karen Read murder case and prosecutors say texts between the two will show Read’s “consciousness of guilt,” according to a new court filing.

Norfolk Superior Court Associate Justice Adam L. Sisitsky approved a motion introduced Thursday by special prosecutor Hank Brennan, who asked the court for permission to access the phone records, alleging collusion with Read to intimidate witnesses.

“The court orders the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office to produce from the two previously identified cell phones,” the filing stated.

Kearney’s lawyer, Tim Bradl, countered in court, “The fact that they communicated cannot be basis for a criminal investigation.”

The cellphones were seized through search warrants issued in connection with two criminal cases against Kearney, who is accused of intimidating individuals who are either witnesses or related to witnesses in the Read case.

Prosecutors say data on the phones from April 1, 2023, through Oct. 5, 2023, show that Read shared defense theories, materials, and other evidence from her case through secure messaging apps.

“Such communications included witness information, home addresses, grand jury minutes, autopsy photographs,” the prosecution stated in the filing. “An inference can be made that the parties encouraged Mr. Kearney to personally attack witnesses and their family members with a sole purpose to embarrass, intimidate, harass, and deter these individuals from testifying.”

The filing added, “The Commonwealth intends to use the data concerning certain communications found on Mr. Kearney’s phones relating to such alleged witness intimidation — in light of the Defendant’s ongoing communications with Mr. Kearney - as evidence of the Defendant’s consciousness of guilt.”

The court’s approval also indicated that the prosecution can use any communication between Kearney and witnesses involved in the Read case including Matthew McCabe, Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Christopher Albert, Colin Albert, Juliana Albert, Michael Proctor, and Elizabeth Proctor.

Prosecutors can also review pictures or videos “depicting evidence of intimidation of a witness of any witness or family members of a witness involved in the murder of John O’Keefe.”

Karen Read and John O'Keefe

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe, her Boston police officer, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Her first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024. Jury selection in her second trial is slated to begin on April 1 as previously scheduled.

Read’s lawyers filed a petition with the United States District Court of Massachusetts after Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone on Thursday denied the defense team’s request to delay the start of her second murder trial.

