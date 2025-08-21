Pros share 5 top tips to save on back-to-school shopping

The typical Boston parent will spend, on average, $686 per child on back-to-school shopping this year. The annual Deloitte Back-to-School survey of local parents finds the cost is similar to last year.

However, the survey also found significantly more Boston-area families are concerned about the direction of the economy compared to last Summer.

“I think one of the key things that jumped out to me this year was about 59% of Boston parents surveyed believe the economy is going to weaken over the next six months,” said Anthony Jardim, Principal at Deloitte Consulting. “That’s actually the highest it’s been over the last three years.”

Only 29% of parents said they were concerned about the direction of the economy in last year’s survey.

Boston 25 took some of those concerns to a pair of consumer shopping experts for their advice on how to save money and stretch your dollar ahead of the new school year. These are their tips:

TIP #1: Take Inventory

Savings experts Trae Bodge and Andrea Woroch put this at the top of their lists. A great way to save money is to simply know what you already have, so you can avoid buying more of something you don’t need yet.

“Go through their backpack, wash the backpack, see if there’s supplies that can be reused,” Bodge says.

The same goes for clothes.

“I would urge you to go through their closet. What fits? What doesn’t?” Woroch added.

TIP #2: Shop Strategically

Once you have a list, Bodge and Woroch say be deliberate in where, when, and how you shop. This includes using coupons, comparing prices between stores, and being aggressive on sales and tax-free incentives.

Bodge says some big-box retailers may also be more recession proof than smaller stores.

“Target and Walmart right now are particularly interesting to me,” Bodge says. “They’re maintaining their prices from last year or they are reducing their prices on certain items.”

TIP #3: Share the Cost

Buying in bulk with other families, friends, or relatives can lead to added savings - sometimes up to 40%, Bodge says.

You also get a better price-per-unit, Woroch notes.

“You can split the cost, split the supply, and now you’re getting the better price-per-unit without having a surplus of items you really don’t need,” Woroch explained.

TIP #4: Buy Pre-Owned

Buying previously used items in good condition is another option. Certified refurbished tech from outlets like Best Buy and gently-used clothing from places like Goodwill can offer significant savings, sometimes on the order of hundreds of dollars.

“Kids should be okay with using something that’s gently used,” says Bodge. “If they’re turning their nose up at it... it’s our job as parents to change that narrative.”

TIP #5: Trade or Sell

Trading or selling outgrown items can further reduce costs. Online platforms like Swoondle Society allow parents to trade used clothing.

“They’ll send you a bag that you fill up with your kids’ outgrown clothing and you’ll get credit per piece,” Woroch says. “There will be a small trade fee, but this will be much less than what you would spend if you were shopping for brand new clothing.”

BONUS TIP: Pay the Right Way

Woroch and Bodge say if you choose to pay with a credit card, make sure you select one that maximizes points, miles, or cash back. These benefits can count toward savings on a future purchase. But make sure you pay the card off in full and on time at the end of the month, or the interest accrued could wipe out what you saved.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group