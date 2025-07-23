Proposed price labeling changes debated in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Proposed changes to unit pricing labels in Massachusetts could make them smaller and allow different colors, sparking debate among consumer advocates and industry representatives.

The Division of Standards is considering revisions to unit pricing regulations that would reduce the size of unit price labels and permit a variety of background colors instead of the traditional orange. These changes aim to provide more flexibility for retailers but have raised concerns among consumer advocates who argue it may hinder consumers’ ability to compare prices effectively.

Edgar Dworsky, founder of ConsumerWorld.org, testified against the proposed changes at a state house hearing, emphasizing that smaller labels could make it difficult for consumers, especially older ones, to read unit prices.

“They want to make it only six millimeters,” Dworsky said. “That’s less than a quarter of an inch.”

According to Dworsky, the hearing saw participation from five speakers, with four representing consumer groups and one from the industry. The Mass Retailers Association’s general counsel supported the changes, citing increased flexibility for businesses.

Consumer advocates expressed concerns that the changes could be confusing for shoppers, particularly if unit prices are displayed on backgrounds traditionally used for sale prices, such as yellow.

“For over 50 years we’ve been telling people look for the orange unit price on the shelf. That will help you find the best deal and compare prices more easily and save money,” Dworsky said. “What’s the reason that you would want a different color?”

Dworsky highlighted that while the proposed regulations might make unit prices less visible, they do include a positive aspect: unit prices will have to be consistent regardless of any discounts or digital coupons applied, making it easier for consumers to compare prices.

The Division of Standards is accepting feedback from consumers and businesses until the end of the month, after which they will decide on the final rules.

