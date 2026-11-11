Proposal for $16B data center backed by Kraft Group sparks fierce debate, pushback in Sutton

A proposed $16B data center project is already sparking backlash in Sutton.

It’s a proposal that could transform the small central Massachusetts town.

The Kraft Group along with the Unified Global Packing Group want to build the ten-building campus off Boston and Providence Roads in Sutton.

Though, that doesn’t seem to be sitting well with residents, dozens of which showed up to town hall Tuesday night for the select board meeting, making clear they have serious concerns.

“I speak in staunch opposition to any plans to develop data centers currently in Sutton, MA,” one resident told the board.

“If developed as proposed, this would rank among the largest data centers in the United States,” another said.

“What are we going to do? How are we going to ensure that the power grid doesn’t fail?” a resident questioned.

“This is not a project that’s a done deal. This is far from it. This is the very, very beginning of the process,” select board chair Jonathan Anderson told the crowd.

At times, the meeting became contentious with one resident being escorted out of the meeting, saying “kill it now” as he exited.

Residents raised concerns about how much electricity and water the facility would require, and the constant noise; with one woman using her few minutes of speak time to play audio of what she believes a data center would sound like in their community.

The proposal says at completion, the campus would use about 900 megawatts of electricity.

Though, during the presentation, Town Manager Austin Cyganiewicz indicated there could also be a significant financial benefit.

“From 2030 to 2042, the estimated total will be $323M,” Cyganiewicz said.

The town estimates the project could generate nearly $28M a year in property taxes once all ten-buildings are operating, which could mean lower property tax bills for homeowners.

Though, for Samantha Tripp, who lives across the street from the proposed site, that doesn’t matter.

“What it does to the environment around you, I don’t want that toxicity in my life,” Tripp said.

The proposal is still in its early stages, and residents are making clear they want a say in what happens next and select board member Christine Watkins seems to agree.

“It doesn’t seem like when you’re rushed, you make the right decision but could be a decision that we have to live with forever,” Watkins said.

The select board explained that this is just the beginning of the process, and the next step could be creating a bylaw to assess if this is something the community is willing to consider.

Rep. Joseph McKenna, shared the following statement:

“As a resident of Sutton myself, I want to thank Sutton’s Select Board for their diligence during last night’s meeting. I believe that our elected Board members are approaching this as they should, with a healthy level of critical skepticism and concern for the details.

At this juncture, I share the four primary concerns that have been raised by the Board, and by many members of the public: water usage, air quality issues, sound pollution, and especially energy consumption. These are incredibly serious questions that we do not yet have answers for. No project, especially a data center project, should be supported or approved without thorough answers and enforceable guarantees on those matters - especially on the most critical issue as I see it, and that is of power demand and consumption.

What I am NOT willing to do, however, is simply shout “no” at this project because the questions are serious and currently unanswered. That is a short-sighted approach that does a disservice to those in our community who are putting substantial attention and work into navigating our town through coming financial challenges. A project that has the potential to remedy those financial concerns for several generations deserves, at a minimum, an honest exploration, not a reflex “no.”

I am confident that as this moves forward, the Board is committed to carrying out the vetting process for this project with the interest of the Sutton community in mind, not that of private investment and development; and that it will be a process that includes multiple public forums and hearings where all members of the community can voice their concerns."

Boston 25 did reach out to the Kraft Group and the Unified Global Packing Group for comment.

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