New York City building collapse traps people in rubble

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City building collapsed Wednesday, and people were trapped in the rubble, the fire department said.

Firefighters were called to the three-story structure in Brooklyn around 4 p.m. News helicopter footage showed dozens of firefighters scouring the debris, with a group homing in on one area and appearing to use a saw to cut through the wreckage.

The collapse happened in an area where construction had been occurring.

The aerial videos showed firefighters digging at least one person out of the rubble and removing them on a stretcher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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