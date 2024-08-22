Procter & Gamble reveals plans to transform Boston’s Gillette World Shaving Headquarters

BOSTON — Proctor & Gamble is moving forward with major plans to reshape the iconic 31-acre campus in South Boston where the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters sits.

The company filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning Department, signaling the launch of a comprehensive redevelopment project aimed at transforming the industrial site into a vibrant, mixed-use community with expanded public space and new housing.

Fifty percent of the project will be devoted to creating accessible green and open space, unlocking a site that’s been inaccessible to the public for decades, all while enhancing access to an inclusive, resilient waterfront park for the South Boston and Fort Point Channel neighborhoods, according to P&G.

P&G’s master plan also anticipates a transition of the site from one that currently allows for primarily commercial and industrial use to a site zoned to include residential uses, as well as lab, office, retail, and open public space.

The company plans to transition its South Boston manufacturing operations to a 150-acre campus it already operates in Andover, building a new, cutting-edge facility at the site.

“This is an important moment for our business and for Boston. Redeveloping our 31-acre South Boston site will create exciting new possibilities for the continued evolution of the city,” said Kara Buckley, Vice President of Community Affairs at Gillette. “Our early conversations with the community have been helpful in guiding us; we hope to develop a project that will address some of Boston’s most critical needs – from resiliency and open space to housing and economic opportunity – reflecting both citywide priorities and the interests of the South Boston community.”

In addition to public open space, sustainable building design, and access to transit, the project will address the need for long-term climate resiliency, according to P&G. Those climate-resiliency features include green infrastructure to address district stormwater concerns and promote coastal resilience, helping to protect both the project area and the neighborhoods beyond.

Come September, the Gillette team expects to host both a site tour and meetings to share planning concepts and solicit feedback.

“It is important to us that Gillette serve as a steward for the future of the place we have called our home for more than a century,” continued Buckley. “This is a generational opportunity to strengthen Gillette’s business and establish a foundation for continued success as a proud South Boston-based company, while also providing significant new benefits to our neighborhood, the surrounding community, our city, and our state. We look forward to collaborating with our neighbors, community groups, and elected officials in this effort.”

Gillette has been a fixture in South Boston for over 120 years.

