Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrating outside President Biden’s campaign event in Boston

BOSTON — President Joe Biden’s motorcade departed Boston’s Theater District Tuesday night after his third and final fundraiser in Massachusetts at the Shubert Theatre headlined by singer-songwriter James Taylor.

And just blocks away from the private event where the President appealed to wealthy donors, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors were criticizing his priorities.

“We’re questioning what he’s campaigning on because he hasn’t delivered on any of his major promises to the American people,” said organizer Joe Tache. “Yet he has limitless amounts of money to send to Israel to facilitate a genocide of Palestinian people.”

The President’s trip to Boston comes at a time of high tensions sparked by the war between Israel and Hamas.

The rally organized by the Boston branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation happened as Biden’s approval ratings are at the lowest of his Presidency.

“I’m a teacher here in Boston Public Schools I take it very personally this is a childhood issue first in foremost,” said demonstrator Becca Maclean.

Demonstrators say they hope their message reaches the President and cautioned what will happen if nothing changes.

“I want to tell him that we stand with Palestine and if you continue the genocide in Palestine you will not be getting any of our votes,” said a demonstrator.

Air Force One landed at Logan around 11:30 a.m. and Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu greeted President Biden on the tarmac minutes later. The Biden motorcade arrived at the Westin Boston Seaport shortly thereafter for the first fundraising event of the day. Followed by a second stop out of the city in Weston.

Biden President Joe Biden walks to greet Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, left, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as he arrives at Boston Logan International Airport to attend several campaign fundraisers, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Democratic officials are looking ahead to what some believe could be a billion-dollar campaign as Biden works to sell his reelection.

During Tuesday night’s private fundraising event, President Biden said quote “We cannot let him win” –referring to former President Trump.

Just this past weekend at an event in Iowa, former President Trump called Biden the “destroyer of American democracy”.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

