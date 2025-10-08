Pro-Palestinian protesters arraigned after violent clash with police in Boston

BOSTON — Over a dozen people arrested in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest that turned violent and injured four police officers in Boston on faced a judge on Wednesday.

Thirteen people were arrested near Boston Common on Tuesday night after police said a crowd turned on police officers, assaulting them and blocking traffic.

According to Boston police, around 6:46 p.m., officers were responding to an unrelated emergency three blocks away, as the rally was moving from the Common to Tremont and Winter streets.

The protest group, estimated at 200 to 300 individuals, blocked Tremont Street near Winter Street, preventing police vehicles from passing.

Boston police say many protesters were wearing facial coverings and gloves as they interlocked arms, chanted over amplified bullhorns, and refused to clear the roadway.

Video sent to Boston 25 News by Emerson’s student newspaper, The Berkeley Beacon, shows the intense interactions between protestors and Boston police.

“When officers attempted to move the group to the sidewalk to allow emergency vehicles to pass, protesters surrounded police cruisers, kicked vehicle doors, and resisted dispersal efforts,” Boston police said in a statement.

Several officers were assaulted during this period, including one who was struck in the face. Protesters also ignited smoke devices and flares, further endangering officers and bystanders.

During the disturbance, officers reported equipment being forcibly removed or damaged, including body-worn cameras, radios, bicycles, and other duty gear.

Four officers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrestees required medical attention.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association said in a statement on social media:

“Yet another example of so-called peaceful protesters who think it’s okay to attack police officers. Again, we say a strong message must be sent and those responsible for the violence must be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The fact that any protester thinks it’s okay to create chaos in our city by attacking our police officers and blocking intersections is entirely unlawful, unacceptable, dangerous, and immensely disrespectful to the people of Boston.”

Eight men and five women were arrested, their names are:

Osama El Khatib, 26, Watertown

Roder Atwood, 21, Somerville

Atlanta Carrig-Braun, 20, Boston

Haley Macintyre, 24, Dorchester

Madeline Weikel, 27, Watertown

Jacob Pettigrew, 22, Malden

Amun Prophet, 25, Allston

Laith Hintzman, 19, Boston

Benjamin Andre Choucroun, 20, Medford

Owen Woodcock, 26, Boston

Prahlad Iyengar, 25, Boston

Styx Hatch, 19, Boston

Gabrielle Smith, 28, Cambridge

“We are extremely grateful for the work of the Boston Police in keeping the city safe and in supporting the right to peacefully protest,” said Boston Mayor Wu. “Boston will not tolerate violence, and we categorically condemn those who came into our community to attack our police officers. The individuals who engaged in these attacks must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

They are all charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

A judge hit 21-year-old Roder Attwood with a $10,000 bail on Wednesday after a prosecutor told the court that he struck a bicycle officer in the face, breaking his nose.

Attwood had previously posted a $500 bail before the arraignment.

The commonwealth did not seek bail for the remaining protesters in court Wednesday, most of their charges were disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, but a $500 bail was given to three out of six who were arraigned—Owen Woodcock and Amun Prophet were given a $1,000 bail after a judge highlighted previous similar charges that were dismissed.

Attwood and everyone else is due back in court on Oct. 30.

Tuesday was the second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

