Pro-Israel billboard defaced on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER — A pro-Israel billboard on I-290 West in Worcester has been vandalized.

The original billboard, distributed by the Jewish organization JewBelong, says “Let’s be clear: Hamas is your problem too” in white letters.

Recently vandals painted over the works “your problem too” and finished the sentence with “FREEING PALESTINE” in black writing. They added “Israel murdered 25,000 people” in the billboard’s bottom right corner.

The billboard now says “Let’s be clear: Hamas is FREEING PALESTINE. Israel murdered 25,000 people.”

The Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts are asking swift action be taken to address the vandalism.

Anyone with information or who knows who is responsible is asked to contact Worcester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

