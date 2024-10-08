‘Preying on those in dire need’: Case manager defrauded domestic violence victims in Boston, DA says

BOSTON — A woman with a 35-page criminal record is facing charges after investigators say she defrauded domestic violence victims while working as a case manager at a safe haven in Boston that provides support and housing for abuse survivors.

Rosalyn Webb, 55, of Braintree was arraigned last week in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on one count of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Boston police received a report from managers at Stone House in April who reported that a former employee who served as a case worker, later identified as Webb, had been fraudulently collecting rent checks from domestic violence victims who were receiving services, Hayden’s office said in a news release.

Stone House told police three individuals were listed as living at a Dorchester residence, belonging to Davis. When a Stone House employee arrived at Davis’ home to confirm, the employee discovered that none of the three individuals lived there, according to Hayden’s office.

It’s alleged that Webb provided false information and filed false inspections and leases so that 30-year-old Nathaniel Davis, of Dorchester, could collect rent. Davis then allegedly cashed checks from December 2023 through February 2024 for the listed tenants, totaling $21,250.

Webb was terminated after a tenant in April filed a complaint with Stone House alleging that Webb forced her to sign a lease for a home connected with Stone House. She also alleged in the complaint that she was told to pay $525 in cash per month directly to Webb.

Webb’s criminal record dates back to the 1980s, Hayden’s office noted.

“Defrauding anyone for personal gain is brazen enough, but preying on those in dire need of services is particularly contemptible,” Hayden said in a statement. “I applaud the tenant for speaking up when she realized something was amiss, and I thank the Stone House management team for following up on the complaint and then reporting this to authorities.”

Davis is charged with five counts of larceny by check over $1,200.

Both suspects are due back in court in November.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group