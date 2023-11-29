President Biden’s visit to Boston next week features a concert fundraiser with James Taylor

BOSTON — After spending Thanksgiving in Massachusetts, President Joe Biden is planning a return to the state for a presidential campaign fundraiser in Boston.

Singer-songwriter James Taylor is featured as the “special guest.” The event is scheduled for December 5th in “downtown Boston” but the exact location and time of the “evening concert” has not been revealed.

A invitation from the MassDems bills the event as the “You’ve Got a Friend in Joe” fundraiser.

Tickets start at $50 for balcony and rear mezzanine, to $7.500 for the center front orchestra. Those most expensive tickets also include one VIP photo.

The money will go to the Biden Victory Fund.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

