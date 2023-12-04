President Biden visits Boston on Tuesday for concert with James Taylor and two other fundraisers

BOSTON — President Joe Biden is planning a return to the Massachusetts on Tuesday for three presidential campaign fundraisers in Boston.

Singer-songwriter James Taylor is featured as the “special guest” at one of those fundraisers. The event is scheduled for December 5th in “downtown Boston” but the exact location and time of the “evening concert” has not been revealed.

A invitation from the MassDems bills the event as the “You’ve Got a Friend in Joe” fundraiser. Tickets started at $50 for balcony and rear mezzanine, to $7.500 for the center front orchestra. Those most expensive tickets also include one VIP photo. Those most expensive tickets are now sold out.

As of Monday morning, tickets were still listed as being available in the $500, $1,000 and $2,500 price range. The money will go to the Biden Victory Fund. Details on the two other events in the “greater Boston area” have not been disclosed.

It’s part of a week of cross-country fundraising events for Biden. He has a campaign reception in Washington. D.C. on Wednesday. He will hold other fundraisers in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday.

The Associated Press reports one is a big-dollar event that will be his first since strikes by writers and actors effectively ground his fundraising to a halt in the heart of the entertainment industry, which has long served as the ATM for the Democratic Party.

The event Friday at the home of Michael Smith, a celebrity interior designer, and his partner James Costos, a former HBO executive who was President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Spain, is expected to raise millions and draw a star-studded crowd. Rocker Lenny Kravitz is slated to perform.

Director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, who starred in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” are among the hosts of the event, as are recording industry mogul David Geffen, “Scandal” showrunner Shonda Rhimes and “This is Spinal Tap” director Rob Reiner, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is also a co-host. Barbra Streisand is set to attend.

The event is part of a broader fundraising swing by Biden and comes as the Democratic president tries to stockpile cash for what will likely be a grueling rematch against Republican Donald Trump, according to the AP.

With a cash haul from elite party donors expected to reach into the millions, the Los Angeles event could help ease concerns among Democrats about Biden’s reelection chances. He already has drawn one primary rival, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, whose candidacy is a symbolic challenge to national Democrats trying to project the idea that there is no reason to doubt Biden’s electability, even as many Americans question whether the 81-year-old Biden should serve another term.

