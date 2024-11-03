‘Praying for whoever did this’: Parishioners return to church that was set on fire last month

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Parishioners in Franklin returned to the church that was set on fire last month. Sunday morning masses were held in the basement of St. Mary’s Parish as the church continues to clean up.

Even though the views were different, church members of St. Mary’s Parish in Franklin filled the basement of the building to attend their usual Sunday morning mass.

“There was probably a fair amount of smoke damage down there as well and the cleanup crew apparently did a really decent job of getting it prepared so services in the future could be held there,” said Henry Strok of Franklin.

Investigators say someone intentionally started a fire on the second floor of St. Mary’s Parish last month. The priest was credited for stopping the spread by closing the door, but still the smoke damage forced the church to close. Parishioners were told it would be six to eight weeks until they’d be allowed go back inside---and last week—services were held outside.

“It was a little bit chilly so we’re glad to get back inside in spite of the fact that we’re in more cramped quarters today,” said Henry.

But churchgoers were just happy to be back together despite someone trying to tear their congregation apart.

“All being together and having such a beautiful turnout and sharing our sadness, our worry about what happened, and being together was really important,” said Donna Strok of Franklin.

While parishioners still try to understand why someone would set their house of worship on fire--

“We’re just thinking who in their right mind would attempt something like that,” said Henry.

They are following in the footsteps of their priest, offering forgiveness.

“We’re praying for whoever did this and hope that things resolve for that person,” said Donna.

The priest tells Boston 25 News he hopes the church will be ready in time for Christmas. As the arson investigation continues, the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.

