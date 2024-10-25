‘Act of hatred’: Reward doubled for info in Franklin church fire as arson investigation continues

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Arson investigators have doubled their reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in connection with a fire that was intentionally set at a church in Franklin earlier this week.

Franklin Battalion Fire Chief Charles Allen said the blaze started on the second floor in the back of St. Mary’s Parish just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators are now asking the community to help them solve the crime.

“Houses of worship play a vital role in every community, and our hearts go out to everyone who made St. Mary’s a part of their lives,” Franklin Fire Chief James McLaughlin said. “We’re deeply relieved that no one was injured and that firefighters were able to contain the fire damage.”

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the heavy smoke throughout the building.

“The pastor went up and investigated the room before we got here on arrival and shut the door and we think that was very instrumental by him shutting that door, that prevented any further spread of the fire,” Mclaughlin added.

Based on witness interviews and evidence gathered, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

“That hurts us more to see an act of violence to see an act of hatred in a house of worship in any house of worship, especially here at St. Mary’s and I just want to encourage our community to pray for this individual,” said Father Bob Poitras. “We can’t respond hatred with hatred, violence with violence, the only thing we can overcome with is love and we have to remember that right now.”

McLaughlin says the church will need to be closed for at least the next month because of all the smoke damage to the inside of the building. The church had at least eight baptisms scheduled for this weekend, along with funerals on Thursday and Friday.

“Our parish has gone through a couple of weeks of suffering,” said Fr. Poitras. “We just recently lost a beloved priest whose funeral mass was supposed to be today and because of last night’s situation, we weren’t able to offer him the services that he deserves.”

A reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered by the Arson Watch Program. The reward was initially set at $5,000.

“We’re asking anyone with information on this fire to share it with investigators,” State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229.

Tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish.”

