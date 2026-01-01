Prayer service set for young woman killed in Needham house fire on Christmas Eve

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A prayer service will be held this weekend to honor Kayla Corrigan, the 21-year-old college student who tragically died in a house fire in Needham on Christmas Eve.

The service will take place Sunday afternoon at the Chapel of Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, where Corrigan was a student and graduated in 2022.

Corrigan’s wake is scheduled for next Thursday, and her funeral will be held a week from tomorrow.

Kayla Corrigan was a senior at Syracuse University and was set to graduate this spring.

