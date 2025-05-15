Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win $1 million and $50,000 prizes

SWANSEA, Mass. — Check your lottery tickets, you could be a winner!

A $1 million prize and a $50,000 prize were won on separate Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts for Wednesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at Singha Liquors at 27 Market Street in Swansea. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket for the same drawing was sold at Halifax Market & Deli at 337 Plymouth Street in Halifax. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale.

The winning numbers are 4-10-24-29-53, 4.

Tickets that match the first five numbers drawn win a $1 million prize, while tickets that match four out of five numbers plus the Powerball win a $50,000 prize. To win the jackpot prize, all five winning numbers plus the Powerball number must match the numbers drawn.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $123 million.

