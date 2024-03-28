Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize as jackpot climbs to $935M

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Massachusetts didn’t claim Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot but there was one ticket sold in the Bay State that hit for a smaller prize.

The numbers for the grand prize worth $865 million were 37-46-57-60-66 and the Powerball was 8x. The Power Play was 2X. No one picked all five white numbers and the red Powerball, boosting the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing to $935 million.

Locally, one person woke up $50,000 richer thanks to a Powerball ticket sold at the Lincoln Athletic Association in Bridgewater, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last hit on January 1, when a ticket sold in Michigan won an $842.4 million jackpot.

The $935 million jackpot is the game’s largest since October 11, 2023, when a $1.765 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California. If hit, this jackpot would be the fifth largest in the history of the game.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

On Tuesday night, a Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey won an estimated grand prize of $1.13 billion.

