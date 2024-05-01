Possible human remains were found near an Easton home prompting large police presence

EASTON, Mass. — There was a heavy police presence in a Massachusetts neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after possible human remains were located near an Easton home.

Easton police said a resident in the area of 100 Summer Street located the remains in a brook adjacent to their property. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner collected the remains and will conduct the testing to confirm if they are in fact, human.

“Residents should expect to see a presence of uniformed officers and investigators for the next several hours,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The area was secured throughout the afternoon while the scene was processed by investigators.

Police noted that there is currently no danger to the public.

At this time, there is no further information and the incident will remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

