Portion of Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge closed due to ‘multiple protest events’

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police have closed off a portion of Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge due to “multiple protest events.”

Cambridge Police issued a traffic alert about the closure on social media at 1:11 p.m. Friday.

Police in Cambridge do have shut down Mass Ave. in both directions in front of the MIT campus as a pro-Israeli rally is about to begin. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/g3DCJVhrI1 — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) May 3, 2024

“Mass Ave between Vassar and Amherst Streets in Cambridge is closed right now as multiple protest events get underway,” police said in their alert.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Mass Ave between Vassar and Amherst Streets in Cambridge is closed right now as multiple protest events get underway. We will update as soon as it is reopened. @CambMA pic.twitter.com/NmWF4lk7nM — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) May 3, 2024

“We will update as soon as it is reopened,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

