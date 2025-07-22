PopUp Bagels to open second Boston-area location this week

A viral bagel shop is opening a second Boston-area location this week.

PopUp Bagels is planning to open in Somerville’s Assembly Row on July 25.

PopUp Bagels specializes in fresh-out-the-oven bagels and unique schmears that are meant to be gripped, ripped, and dipped.

Customers can choose from plain, everything, sesame, salt, or poppy seed bagels with schmears including plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, and salted butter.

The shop also has a rotating cream cheese and butter flavor each week.

The location will also sell Grillo’s Pickles schmear, which became famous on TikTok last fall.

PopUp Bagels opened its first Boston location at 70 Pier 4 Blvd in the Seaport in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

